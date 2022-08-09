Minecraft Fan Recreates Launcher Wallpaper in Game

It should never be said that the game’s home screen cannot be as integral an element as the story it contains. There are several iconic video game start screens that have appeared over the decades, for example, from Super Mario 64 or Skyrim, to use a more modern example. This is the first image that gives you the opportunity to start the game or go to the parameters, may give some idea of what awaits the players. Minecraft is no exception, and one person recreated the current game launch screen.

Reddit user RealGeeBao decided to take the very first thing fans see when they download the name of the Mojang sandbox with an open world, and see if they can do it in the game itself. The result is impressive, and although it’s not that difficult to recreate the structure, a screenshot from their game shows that it really looks like that first screen. In fact, they even uploaded an image of the official Minecraft launcher so that people could compare them. They also shared a screenshot from the game that tries to display the correct time of day used in the launcher in an attempt to achieve the correct lighting.

RELATED: Minecraft Fan Shows Charming Family Portrait Created in the style of the game

People in the comments left compliments to the user, and there were even some suggestions on how to make it more authentic, for example, to increase the FOV of the game. RealGeeBao even went so far as to upload a second image, which shows a pig wearing a crown near a cave. This is a reference to the YouTuber Technoblade, who, unfortunately, passed away last month. Mojang decided to honor his memory by inserting the aforementioned pig into the launcher, because the pig in the crown was a famous avatar of the content creator.

More images can be found on Reddit.

In general, fans like to create all sorts of things in the blocky world, for example, one player who built an incredibly detailed house in the Minecraft desert, or a duo who managed to build some aspects of Breath of the Wild, such as the Shake Tower. . There is an almost endless list of things that people can do in the game.

The fact that Minecraft is one of the largest video games in terms of map size gives players the opportunity to truly unleash their imagination. It’s for this reason, as well as the fact that it transcends age groups, that Minecraft is still as popular today as it was when it first appeared in 2009, and it doesn’t look like things will slow down any time soon.

Minecraft is already available for mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.