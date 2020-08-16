Minecraft: Education Edition arrives on Chromebook

Microsoft has made an announcement for Minecraft Education Edition. In the announcement, it was informed that the production is now available on Chromebooks and can work via cross-play on various devices, including iPad, Mac and Windows PCs.

Minecraft: Education Edition announced for Chromebook

Minecraft: Education Edition has received an update to be suitable for remote and hybrid learning, Gamespot reports. While this update will be automatically applied to Chromebooks, iPads and Windows PCs, Mac users will have to do the installation manually. Designed specifically for educators, the game provides students from all over the world with the ability to learn and communicate. The production, which allows you to learn subjects such as history and mathematics by playing games, also includes a classroom mode that allows teachers to view where students are.

To access the game, they need to have a Microsoft account and purchase a license for the game from the Microsoft Store. Microsoft also said a system that allows users to sign in with their Google account is on the way, but it is not clear when it will be released.

As the name suggests, Chromebook, a Google product, works via the internet and uses the Google Chrome OS operating system. Devices that have been on the market since 2011 use the cloud storage system. In this way, uploaded materials such as programs, audio, photographs and videos are stored on the internet.



