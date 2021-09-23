Minecraft Dungeons has arrived on Steam!

Minecraft Dungeons, which was released exclusively for the Microsoft Store, came to the Steam platform. Here’s the price on Steam…

Minecraft Dungeons, which was first exclusive to the Microsoft Store, came to the Steam platform. This happened at the same time as the release of the Ultimate version. The Ultimate version adds six DLC packs to the base game: Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter, Howling Peaks, Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths, and Echoing Void. In addition to all this, you can still play the game within Game Pass.

The plot of the game Minecraft Dungeons

Although Minecraft Dungeons does not contain items such as mining, it progresses depending on Minecraft. At this point he directs you to destroy the Domination Orb. In addition, he puts him in a war against Arch-Illager to become the hero of the Overworld.

Minecraft Dungeons system requirements

Minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 8 and Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 2.8GHz or equivalent

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 equivalent DX 11 graphics card

DirectX: DX11

Storage: 6GB free space

