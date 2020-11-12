Minecraft Dungeons: cross game coming in November

Mojang announced on Wednesday, the 11th, that the Minecraft Dungeons cross-play update will be released on November 17th for all players. That way, users of PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch will be able to play with each other with full online support.

The revelation was made through the official social networks of Minecraft Dungeons, where a teaser was released showing four knights united, each with the characteristic color of one of the platforms. Check out the video below.

Heroes, are you listening?! Cross-platform play arrives on November 17 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows and Xbox One! It’s almost time to join forces – whatever platform you play on! pic.twitter.com/wDusUWYYOY — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) November 11, 2020

The announcement of the update had been made in early October through the Minecraft Live broadcast, which also confirmed the Howling Peaks DLC and the addition of a new level of difficulty. As for cross-play, it is important to emphasize that it will be a free update for all players, without the need to buy anything on the outside.

Did you like the news? Tell us in the comments section!



