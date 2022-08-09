Mindy Kaling reacted to rumors that B.J. Novak is the father of her two children: “If it bothers, I’ll agree.”

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Stay cool! Mindy Kaling has heard fan rumors that B.J. Novak is the father of her two children, and she’s all for having fun with these assumptions.

The indissoluble bond of Mindy Kaling and B. J. Novak over the years

“It doesn’t bother me,” Kaling, 43, said in an interview with Marie Claire published on Tuesday, August 9. “He’s the godfather of both my children, and they have such a great relationship.”

The Office graduates, who dated for three years before breaking up in 2007, remained close despite the fact that their romantic relationship ended almost fifteen years ago. The two even wrote the script and starred together in the popular NBC comedy, which ran from 2005 to 2012.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak in the TV series “The Office”. Kerry Hayes/Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, this connection between them caused a storm on the Internet from theories that the “Revenge” star is the father of Kaling’s two children, daughter Katherine, 5, and son Spencer, 2.

However, the Mindy Project star explained that as long as it doesn’t hurt Novak or her family, there’s no reason to worry about what other people think. “So [the assumptions] didn’t affect my happiness at all, they didn’t affect my kids or BJ,” she said, adding, “If it’s something that will excite people, I’ll agree.”

The creator of “The Sex Lives of Female Students” has been notoriously secretive about his fertility journey ever since his daughter Catherine was born in 2017, deciding to wait until her children are “old enough to talk about it” before revealing details.

“I’m the only parent my kids have,” the “No Strings Attached” star joked in an interview with Marie Claire. “I think I err on the side of being overly cautious so that there are fewer things that they could potentially get mad at me about in the future.”

Celebrities who have become best friends with their Colleagues

Despite the couple no longer being romantically involved, the creator of Never Have I Ever told Good Morning America in 2020 that Novak had become more like a “family than a platonic friend,” adding that the “Inglourious Bastards” actor was part of their “pandemic group.” in the midst of COVID-19. “He’s great with kids. And so it was very nice to have his energy in the house.”

In 2015, Kaling spoke about the peculiar nature of the couple’s relationship over the years. “I openly admit: my relationship with B.J. Novak is fucking weird,” the Massachusetts native joked during an InStyle interview. “He’s not my boyfriend, but he’s not my best friend either. I think you could describe our relationship as a ‘romantic camaraderie with loud arguments’, but I don’t think Facebook will accept this as a new status.”

Novak, for his part, spoke to Entertainment Weekly in 2013 about how their cohesive dynamic can often cause difficulties when it comes to dating other people.

Celebrity Best Friends: Hollywood's Closest Friends

“Whenever we meet someone else, I think there is a period when a person is very skeptical about our friendship,” Novak explained. “Everyone seems to think that you two can be a couple, and I don’t want to get in the way. Are you sure you’re not dating? Are you sure you’re not going to end up dating?” Having such a platonic best friend is a common thing, and it gets a little weird when you start dating someone.”