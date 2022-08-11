Mindy Kaling cheerfully winces over past fashion Choices: “Oh my God, terrible”

Not a very pleasant trip down memory Lane! Mindy Kaling is not proud of her past clothing choices.

The 43-year-old actress appeared on the program “Watch what Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Tuesday, August 9, during which she was asked to play the game “Versace or Hibachi”. The game requires guests to look at their past photos and criticize their style. If they like the outfit in question, they say “Versace”, if not, they can “burn” the image by saying “hibachi”.

First, host Andy Cohen posted a photo of Kaling in 2008, which had “ruffles and gloves” on it. The graduates of the “Office” quickly burst out laughing, criticizing the entire ensemble. —My God, it’s terrible,— Kaling said. Then the 54-year-old tycoon Bravo showed a shot of Kaling attending a 2017 Fox event in a dress with a “trip” pattern. Kaling was displeased again, saying: “I’m going to hibachi too.”

At the 2008 Emmy Awards, Kaling stepped out in a brown pleated dress that Cohen called “very similar to Studio 54.” Kaling lowered her head in shame. “Hibachi! I really hate myself,” she joked, before asking Cohen to “find at least one look at me where I look good.”

The author of Glitter Every Day replied: “I think you look great in all this!”

To Kaling’s relief, Cohen showed a photo that she really liked. “Okay, Versace,” the “Late Night” star said of her appearance at the Television Critics Association event, for which she donned a dazzling floral dress.

Her joy was short-lived, however, as Cohen showed a photo of the comedian at New York Fashion Week during her “Kelly Kapoor era.” Kaling joked, “Obviously hibachi.”

“I feel like I’ve been set up,” she continued. “I know I look good in the photo… it’s like a nightmare.”

Although her personal style has changed, Kaling’s wardrobe remains bright and cheerful.

The producer often flaunts bright ensembles, including bright dresses from Christopher John Rogers and sexy two-piece sets from Laquan Smith. Her most outstanding look in the summer of 2022 is perhaps the dazzling turquoise Bottega Veneta knitted dress, which she debuted on Instagram on June 11. Aquazzura heels.