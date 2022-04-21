Mindhunter: What we suspected of a third season of the Netflix series

Mindhunter premiered on the streaming platform Netflix in October 2017, narrating stories inspired by the book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas. In mid-August 2019, the crime drama returned with a second season, but almost three years have passed and it seems like fans may never see the third installment appear with new episodes.

The series was practically canceled due to issues related to the budget for its development. Its creator David Fincher has repeatedly referred to it, saying that the cost of production and the time required for filming mean that season 3 will never see the light of day, as many fans expected.

The truth is that although season 3 will not materialize on Netflix, the plans for a next installment were ready. According to series director Andrew Dominik, he described to Collider in a recent interview that real-life FBI agents had headed to Los Angeles to serve as consultants to the directors of Mindhunter for the purpose of projecting on the big screen. screen their own lives.

“What they were going to do with season 3 was go [to] Hollywood,” Dominik explained to the outlet. “So, one of them was going to connect with Jonathan Demme and the other was going to connect with Michael Mann. And it would all be about profiling him into the kind of zeitgeist, the public consciousness.”

This was the Minhunter Season 3 that fans of the series that follows FBI criminal profilers have been waiting for. Recall that Mann directed the first adaptation of a Hannibal Lecter novel with Manhunter, while Demme delivered the acclaimed The Silence of the Lambs, which features the debut of Anthony Hopkins’ notorious cannibal.

Mindhunter is a drama that narrates real life cases in its stories. In the first two installments of the Netflix series, some hints were shown about the case of serial killer Dennis Rader, also known as the BTK Killer, but the fate of the character was never addressed.

Fincher himself admitted in 2020 during an interview with Variety, that he would have liked to return to that story after narrating the events that occurred between the end of the 90s until the arrival of the 21st century, and then enter the plot that would involve Dennis himself. Rader. Something that unfortunately fans of Mindhunter will not be able to see.