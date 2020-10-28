Mindhunter series probably won’t have season 3

During an interview with the Vulture website, filmmaker David Fincher stated that the Mindhunter series is likely to be canceled after the two seasons already released.

It is worth remembering that, earlier this year, it was announced that some cast members had terminated their contracts, putting the future of the series in question.

“We had done Mindhunter’s first season without a showrunner,” explained Fincher to Vulture. “We started to receive the scripts for the 2nd season, but reading all of them I realized that I didn’t like anything,” he said. The filmmaker also revealed that during this process he had to discard all the finished scripts and start over.

“When we finished [the reviews] I was pretty exhausted and I said I didn’t know if I would have the strength to continue in a possible 3rd season,” revealed Fincher. “Mindhunter was too much for me,” he added of his work process on the series. Fincher is known for highly acclaimed work in cinema such as Seven, Fight Club and Exemplary Girl.

With these statements, it is possible to state that perhaps viewers have already seen the latest episodes of Mindhunter on Netflix. The series featured actors Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff, who played two FBI agents leading profiling techniques during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

In addition to Mindhunter, Netflix streaming canceled several other series for different reasons after showing a season or two. Among these reasons were high production costs and difficulties in renewing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, some productions took the public by surprise, such as the case of Mindhunter. Fans of the series have already expressed their dissatisfaction with the possibility of cancellation on social media.

What will really happen in the end? Stay tuned!



