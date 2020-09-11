Mind The Sec São Paulo, 100% online in 2020

The 2020 edition of Mind The Sec São Paulo, which starts on September 14, will be 100% online, following the guidelines for social distance due to the new coronavirus, and will provide free access. The event will bring together, over five days, specialists and entrepreneurs who will debate Information Security.

Coming to its sixth edition, the conference will have virtual stands, 1: 1 and business meetings, a directory of professionals and companies, providing permanent and weekly updated content. There will also be the presence of some of the world’s leading cybersecurity experts, professionals from national companies and representatives of the government.

There will be more than 60 speakers, eight keynotes, 80 panelists and 135 content and networking activities during the event, with the expectation of receiving more than 5,000 participants. The new PIX online payment system, the LGPD, electronic fraud and digital transformation are some of the subjects expected to be debated.

Confirmed participants include American cryptographer Bruce Schneier, head of Google Security Solutions Strategy Anton Chuvakin, director of the SANS Institute Lance Spitzner and associate researcher at MIT and CTO at C6 Bank Nelson Novaes. Executives from Mercado Livre, Cielo, Latam, Centauro and Petrobras, among other companies, will also be present at the conference.

Programming

Mind The Sec São Paulo 2020 will take place from September 14th to 18th, from 8 am to 6 pm, with three days of content and two for networking and business generation.

To check the complete schedule, just access the event website. On the page, you can also register for the desired events.

With the free ticket, you have access to various events, including keynotes, speeches with experts, interviews and virtual stands. There are also paid tickets, which entitle you to extra content.



