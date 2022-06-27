Mind Over Murder Investigates That Fateful Night in Episode 2 [EXCLUSIVE CLIP]

Screen Rant can exclusively present a synopsis of tonight’s episode of Mind Over Murder, courtesy of HBO. The stunning documentary series was directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Nanfu Wang (“In One Breath”, “One Child Nation”). an elderly Helen Wilson, and decades later they were all shockingly rehabilitated with DNA.

If this circumstance alone was not enough, some of the rehabilitated still vividly remember that they were at the crime scene, despite evidence to the contrary. Mind Over Murder is a story of extreme psychological complexity that delves into the prejudices of the city, the theater that the investigation has turned into, and the pain that the victim’s family is still experiencing.

In an exclusive clip of Screen Rant, courtesy of HBO, the night of February 5, 1985 begins to be depicted — at least as Beatrice remembers it. 6 Joseph White, Thomas Winslow, Ada Joanne Taylor, Debra Shelden, James Dean and Katie Gonzalez claimed that they were taken to the apartment building where Helen lived Wilson. Watch the full clip below:

After parking, they entered through the east door, and Helen Wilson met them at apartment number 4, seeing that she recognized Debbie. The clip also includes footage of interviews with some of the Beatrice 6 members, who tell what they remember up to the moment they broke into Helen’s house and demanded money from her. The rest of the unpleasant story will be available to watch on HBO when the second episode of the series “Reason is more important than Murder” premieres.

In episode 5, “Reason is More Important than Murder,” the testimony of Helen Wilson’s family members, especially her grandchildren, was presented, which allowed viewers to see how beloved she was, as well as how different each person’s memories can be after so many decades. The filmmakers trace the case from the murder itself to the investigation and trial, eventually exploring rehabilitation and the civil lawsuits that followed. In a story that proves that the truth is sometimes indeed stranger than fiction, Wang and her team open the door to insightful and important questions about the legal credibility of confessions and how witnesses handle criminal cases.