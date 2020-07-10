Mina returned to Instagram with a message of thanks to her fans

After facing great difficulties, Mina thanked those who offered her support and solidarity when she revealed that she was a victim of bullying.
The former AOA member returned to Instagram after disclosing that she suffered bullying for ten years.
A week has passed since Mina shared the sad story of her stay at AOA and her departure from the group, where she revealed that she had been emotionally affected due to the harassment and mistreatment she suffered from Jimin , leader of the group.
After sharing that she was teased and intimidated , her Instagram posts were filled with messages of support and solidarity , where her fans let her know that she would always count on her love and motivation to keep going.
For that reason, after facing what happened after her statements, Mina has returned to social networks with a message that expresses her gratitude to all those who sent her strength.
I have received so many words of concern and encouragement not only from my acquaintances, but from so many people through direct messages, texts, etc. and I regret not being able to personally answer all of them. I am doing my best to read them all, and I am very grateful. You no longer have to worry about me …
The post was accompanied by a photograph of her pet resting on the couch, but in addition to thanking for the support, Mina wanted to reassure all those who worried about her state of health .
디엠과 문자나 등등 제 지인들뿐만 아니라 정말 많은 분들께서 걱정글과 응원글을 보내주시는데 일단 제가 일일히 답장을 해주지 못해서 너무 죄송합니다 최대한 다 읽으려고 하고 있구 정말 정말 감사할뿐입니다..걱정 이제 그만 하셔도 되요..앞으로 걱정안할 수 있도록 제가 차근 차근 치료도 잘 받고 건강하고 밝은 모습으로 꼭 빠른시일내에 돌아올께요 노력 많이 할테니 그때까지 다들 몸 챙기시고 아푸지 마세요 마스크 착용도 꼭 잊지마시구 비가 오면서 날씨도 추웠다가 더웠다가 하니까 감기 조심하세요 정말 감사합니다 또 다시 한번 진심으로 죄송하구요..🙇♀️모두들 화이팅 하세요!
So you don’t have to worry about me anymore, I will work hard to return to promotions with a healthy and bright image, receiving treatment step by step. Take care and don’t get sick until then.
After Mina revealed the story about her AOA experience , Jimin apologized to fans for not being a good leader and left the group.