Mina Kim is unhappy with Deshaun Watson: The NFL world reacts – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Earlier this week, ESPN analyst Mina Kames criticized Deshaun Watson after a detailed New York Times report about his alleged inappropriate behavior.

“The Browns put $230 million on Deshaun Watson because they hoped everyone would just walk away,” Kames said. “But NY Times did what the team arrogantly refused or pretended to do: they were really investigating what happened.”

Kames added on ESPN’s Around The Horn program that Watson should be suspended for a long time. But that’s not all. She also said the Browns should “come clean about the consequences of their arrogant behavior.”

Fans flocked to social media to react to the harsh reality of Mina Kames. Sports media reporter Andrew Marchand also intervened.

“Well said,” he tweeted.

“I can’t remember a time when Mina wasn’t on top,” one fan said.

“It is not at all surprising that the two people who are most involved in this business are women. Jenny Ventras, who investigated him and wrote about him from the very beginning, and Mina Kames, who used a platform that her colleagues are afraid to use (including with Jenny in her capsule),” said another fan.

It is reported that the NFL will make a decision on Watson later this month or in July. It remains to be seen whether he will serve a lengthy suspension or play at all during the 2022 season.