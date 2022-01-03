Millionaire Businessperson Announces His Crypto Portfolio

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary revealed his investment basket, shedding light on his crypto portfolio in an interview with Trader TV. Yıldız said that in addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum, he included several altcoins in his investment portfolio.

Crypto Investments of Successful Businessman

Speaking to Trader TV, Kevin O’Leary emphasized diversity when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies. O’Leary reports that the largest altcoin Ethereum currently has the largest percentage in its portfolio. However, the successful businessman stated that he has invested in the leading smart contract platform Solana, as well as Ethereum.

Also, Kevin O’Leary noted about Blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) and Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR), a peer-to-peer payment network: “I think Bitcoin, Ethereum, HBAR and Polygon are all software. I have investments in all of these assets.”

O’Leary underlined that his biggest investment at the moment is in Ethereum. However, stating that he has a significant amount of Solana, the successful entrepreneur stated that a meeting he held with the Polygon team also made him very active: “My biggest investment right now is Ethereum. But I also have a high amount of Solana and Polygon. The guys I met in Dubai (Polygon team) impressed me about their productivity technology by aggregating transactions on top of Ethereum and lowering gas fees. I saw a team that set out with efficiency, low cost and productivity. So I invested in them.”

Adoption Detail

Star name Kevin O’Leary stated that he has significantly increased his share in the crypto market and will continue to invest in 2022, and conveyed the 2022 roadmap. Stating that he currently spends a significant amount of time looking at new projects and deals every day, the millionaire entrepreneur believes that the crypto space will increase day by day.