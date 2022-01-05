Million Subscriber Analyst: These 5 DeFi Altcoins Could Increase Incredibly!

Popular crypto analyst Ben Armstrong shares 5 DeFi altcoin projects that he thinks can make maximum profits in 2022.

AAVE (AAVE)

Aave is an open source and unattended liquidity protocol for earning interest on deposit and borrowing assets. Aave is the number one multi-chain DeFi protocol with over $11 billion in TVL. Aave is designed for developers’ flash loans, allowing users to borrow with zero collateral. According to the analyst, this makes the altcoin the absolute giant of space.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

According to the analyst, PancakeSwap (CAKE) is the tastiest auto market maker (AMM) in the game and has over 5 billion TVLs. The analyst states that PancakeSwap is very easy to use and the most complete DeFi project in the field. That’s why it considers it to be the second platform that can generate maximum profits in the near future.

Radium (RAY)

Raydium is an AMM and liquidity provider for Serum DEX built on Solana. According to the analyst, Raydium is the best looking splitting protocol interacting with Solana to get the best price swaps. The analyst states that RAY offers a number of benefits to its holders, including access to token launch events as well as generous staking options.

Trader Joe (JOE)

Trader Joe’s offers not only a DEX for barter and trading, but also a host of device features such as staking, yield farming, lending, and community management. According to the analyst, it has a great feature called ZAP that allows users to convert tokens to LP tokens with one click.

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN)

Ocean helps users unlock their true value by monetizing their data via ERC 20 data tokens. According to the analyst, Ocean is ready to make some serious waves, so it is the last platform to be mentioned on the list.