Million Subscriber Analyst: Check Out These 5 Altcoins! will win

BitBoy Crypto analyst with million subscribers shares 5 altcoin projects that could generate long-term gains in 2022. In this article, we examine the main reasons why the analyst is expecting a rise, keeping in mind that the forecasts are uncertain. Here are the details…

Here are 5 altcoins to follow for 2022

The analyst’s first bet is the Acala Token (ACA), Polkadot’s decentralized financial network and liquidity hub. However, ACA says its analyst developers will wait for a while, as it is not yet available for purchase from exchanges. These “superusers” in the first place are an important step towards making any device project truly decentralized. Having this milestone will help the ACA rise in 2022, according to the analyst.

The second altcoin that can profit in the long run is Ripple (XRP). The analyst shares that despite the lawsuit, Ripple has grown and partnered with energy loans and NFTs. Another proof that XRP investments are not luck is that Ripple CEO Jed McCaleb has not sold his massive XRP holdings.

The third altcoin on the list, FTX Token (FTT), is the native cryptocurrency of crypto derivatives exchange FTX, which was launched on May 8, 2019. The team behind FTX is made up of some of the biggest crypto traders who are finding problems on exchanges and looking for solutions. According to the analyst, with global regulations, FTT will be more appropriate in 2022. Therefore, it is positioned in the 3rd place.

The next altcoin to mention is Phantasma (SOUL). Blockchain is designed for digital products and services for communication, entertainment, marketplaces and on-chain storage solutions for dApp developers and enterprise customers. According to the analyst, Phantasma is one of the leaders in the metaverse. The project gives them more control over their work, which is missing from many NFT projects these days.

The last altcoin in the list we prepared as Somanews is Raydium (RAY). Raydium is an AMM and liquidity provider built on the Solana Blockchain for the DEX platform Serum. Unlike other AMMs, Raydium provides on-chain liquidity to a central limit order book. According to the analyst, SLP wallet for Solana Blockchain is needed to use Raydium. For these reasons, it is another important altcoin project that can be followed in 2022.