Million NFT Tokens Gone Free! Here’s What Happened…

According to a report by Nonfungible.com, the overall volume of the NFT market has slumped to its lowest levels since July 2021. NFTs are blockchain-based “assets” that give people digital ownership of real-world items like art or music. The weekly market volume of NFT sales has dropped to approximately $176 million, according to statistics under the heading ‘completed sales’ in the report. As we reported as Somanews, at one point in 2021, we saw million-dollar NFT token sales that remained in the headlines for months. Besides the record collection sales, it is possible to see that these works are sold for a penny…

Million NFT token sold for penny

The image above shows parts of the EtherRock collection, one of the first Ethereum-based crypto NFT projects launched in 2017, launched shortly after CryptoPunks. Of these pieces, the owner of NFT number 44 accidentally sold the piece for less than a penny instead of 444 Ethereum. User named “Dino_dealer” has put NFT for sale for 444 wei million instead of listing it for 444 Ethereum (ETH). Wei is equivalent to approximately 1/10000000000000000000 of an Ethereum. So this piece sold for less than a penny. In the tweet below, the user describes what he experienced.

As old as CryptoPunks, one of the most popular NFT collections in the world, EtherRock released 100 rock-themed NFTs in December 2017. When NFTs were first released, the price was around $300. However, the price of some NFTs reached $3.5 million. The NFT bot, which EtherRock’s real owner is aware of, has attracted a lot of attention recently. These bots realize that the product is cheaper than normal as soon as it is offered and immediately informs the owner. Bots are also used on auction sites like eBay.

What is EtherRock?

It’s part of an NFT initiative, released a little after CrytpoPunks in 2017, consisting of 100 thumbnail images of a rock, each with a specific hue. Tron founder Justin Sun bought an EtherRock for $600 in August last year. The EtherRocks website states the following:

These digital rocks serve NO PURPOSE beyond being bought and sold and give you a strong sense of pride in owning one of only 100 rocks in the game.