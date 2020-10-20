Million dollar (YFI) purchase from investment company

Crypto-focused investment firm Polychain Capital has purchased approximately $ 5 million worth of YFI. It was determined that the purchase in question was made a few days ago.

According to data shared by blockchain analyst Alex Svanevik, the leading cryptocurrency investment firm Polychain Capital purchased $ 4 million 780 thousand YFI tokens.

The price of YFI, the management token of decentralized finance platform Yearn Finance, reached almost $ 44,000 in mid-September, after its launch in July. YFI, which experienced a big decrease from this summit, is trading at $ 14,500 as of 20.30 TSI today.

Data shared by Svanevik, CEO of blockchain data company Nansen, shows that Polychain Capital held 329 YFI and the acquisition was made on October 16th.

The investment firm is run by Olaf Carlson-Wee, a former director of Coinbase. It is stated that the assets under the management of the hedge fund, which has been operating for about five years, are over $ 500 million. Polychain Capital also participated in the private AVAX token sale in June and invested in this project. The company’s portfolio includes crypto money projects such as Compound, NuCypher, Oasis, Ren, and Keep Network.

Nowadays, there are many reactions to the founder of Yearn Finance. Many people who suffered from the attack on the Eminence (EMN) protocol blame Andre Cronje, the developer of the protocol. Cronje said in a statement on the subject that the process worked well in the Eminence (EMN) project and that some social media actors were effective in the process of stealing funds after EMN token pricing. Cronje said the following:

“It was the wrong decision I made more than the right decisions. There have been more failures than what I have achieved. I had ideas that were good in theory but didn’t work in practice. I do not only do projects to increase the price. The involvement of speculators in such works is one of the biggest reasons why the project has moved away from its main purpose ”

The founder of Yearn Finance argued that a rational person should not buy EMN that day and used the following statements:

“The contracts that day were okay compared to my normal test cycle. I was in the last stage of my control. I just put forward a different version that day. LBI was working, it still works. People started to buy from Uniswap suddenly and increased the price. It was something that a rational investor or any actor should never do. Such people confuse price and functionality ”



