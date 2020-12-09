Million Dollar Bitcoin Transfer: Only $ 1.25 Transaction Fee

The investor, who wanted to make a full $ 166 million Bitcoin transfer, paid a little more than $ 1 for the transfer. In addition to the BTC transaction exceeding $ 100 million in block number 660 thousand 422, transaction fees were also very low for smaller amounts. Bitcoin price nearly broke the all-time record this month. However, as the transaction volumes did not rise to the same degree, the BTC transaction cost was also very reasonable.

Could it be so easy and so cheap to send millions of dollars? With Bitcoin, the answer to this question can be “yes”. In the transaction that took place yesterday, a person who wanted to send 8 thousand 692 Bitcoin paid only 0.0000652 BTC as the transaction cost. Bitcoin price was around 19 thousand dollars yesterday; The investor who carried out this transaction, which corresponded to $ 166 million, paid a small figure of $ 1.25 as a transaction fee.

If this transfer of 166 million dollars was left to the banks …

This fee of just over $ 1 paid when making a million-dollar transfer was interpreted by many as “another example of Bitcoin’s superiority over the traditional banking system”. People who learned the details of this transaction of over 100 million dollars commented, “Who knows how much it would pay if we tried to make this transfer with banks”. Some people commenting on Twitter stated that the transaction speed can be quite slow as well as the transaction cost.

In addition to the $ 163 million transaction performed in block 660 thousand 422, other transactions in the same block also paid very little transaction fees. Someone on the block who wanted to send 481 Bitcoins worth about $ 9 million at that time paid a transaction cost of just $ 0.1.

Average transaction fee was $ 4.32

While there is no specific cost for transactions on the Bitcoin network; Transaction fees are usually set by senders for miner incentives and speedy processing by them. As the number of Transactions for BTC increases, so does competition and transaction costs can rise.

Although Bitcoin performed outstanding this month, breaking the all-time record for most exchanges, BTC transaction volumes were not at high levels. BTC trade volume was $ 27.2 billion yesterday, according to CoinMarketCap data; this corresponds to an average value for Bitcoin. According to the data received from BitInfoCharts, the average transaction fee for BTC yesterday was 0.00023 Bitcoin, or about $ 4.32.



