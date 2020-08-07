Million dollar bitcoin transactions boom in North America

Chainalysis’s latest report states that since late 2019, Bitcoin transactions of $ 1 million and above in North America have been booming.

According to the report of the popular blockchain analysis platform Chainalysis, professional investors from the USA have started to move digital currencies, led by Bitcoin, to the crypto markets.

In the report, it is stated that institutional investors in the US carry much larger volumes of Bitcoin and other crypto coins to exchanges than their Asian and European counterparts do.

They continue to seriously prefer Bitcoin

While analyzing the main trends in the North American cryptocurrency space, Chainalysis discovered that professional investors continue to prefer Bitcoin over other cryptocurrencies, but the firm reported that this trend has just begun.

In the statement made by Chainalysis, it was stated that the increasing dominance of the professional cryptocurrency market in the North American region since December 2019 is due to transfers of $ 1 million or more, believed to come from institutional investors.

The company report also made the following assessment:

“We see a booming corporate investor class in North America over the past two years. Major transfers of this group explain the growing dominance of professionals in the North American market since December 2019 ”

Record increase in big Bitcoin transactions

Transactions in North America of $ 1 million or more have increased by 46 percent since late 2019, and set a record with an increase of 57 percent in May 2020. In addition, the market share of institutional investors in the region increased from 87 percent to 92 percent in the same period.

Despite all the interest of institutional investors, the regulation side still continues to look at crypto money technology with suspicion. Kimberly Grauer, research manager at Chainalysis, said the following:

“The more regulators and financial institutions see the transparency and benefits of cryptocurrencies, the more they will rely on this technology and this world. Corporate money is just entering this world. Therefore, the market is still not ripe ”



