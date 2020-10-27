Million Bitcoin addresses exceed 20,000

The number of Bitcoin addresses with at least $ 1 million has exceeded the 20,000 threshold today.

With the price increase in Bitcoin and the purchase of Bitcoin by large investors, the number of Bitcoin addresses held at least $ 1 million has been at levels not seen since January 2018.

According to the information shared by the crypto money data platform Glassnode, the number of Bitcoin addresses with a value of $ 1 million or more has surpassed 20 thousand as of today.

In June 2019, when the Bitcoin price was at a higher level than today, at $ 13,880, this figure was again around 20,000, but was also below the current figure. The figure had dropped to 5 thousand at the end of 2018, when the price dropped to 3 thousand dollars.

1000 BTC addresses broke a record

On the other hand, the number of addresses with at least 1000 Bitcoins also broke the all-time record. The latest data show that there are 2 thousand 231 BTC addresses in this context. The previous record was a few days ago, on October 23rd, with 2,229.

Recently, Bitcoin has become increasingly preferred as a means of protection against inflation. Companies like MicroStrategy and Square diversified their reserves with Bitcoin against the risks of the US dollar. Some investors who have invested in Bitcoin have chosen to increase their positions. Abra’s CEO Bill Barhydt recently announced that he has moved 50 percent of his investment portfolio to Bitcoin, and mentioned three reasons for this decision.

Bitcoin is showing some signs of weakness today. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is traded at $ 12,880 as of 19.45 TSI.



