Millie was discovered at Once Upon A Time In Wonderland!

Younger, Millie Bobby Brown starred in Once Upon A Time In Wonderland! And frankly, she was so cute on the show!

Before being revealed by her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown starred in the Once Upon A Time In Wonderland series.

Millie Bobby Brown is a successful actress today.

Indeed, revealed to the general public by Stranger Things, the young woman is now making big productions. Crazy, right?

Yes, Millie Bobby Brown has starred in Godzilla II-King of the Monsters, in the Netflix film she co-produced Enola Holmes, among others, and will soon be appearing in the blockbuster Godzilla vs Kong.

But before becoming an international star, the young actress had small roles in series. Yes, the actress has appeared in Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS but also in Once Upon A Time in Wonderland! In fact, it was thanks to this series that the interpreter of Eleven began his career!

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN DISCOVERED IN ONCE UPON A TIME IN WONDERLAND!

Spin-off of the hit series, Once Upon A Time, Once Upon A Time in Wonderland is a fantasy series based on the story of Alice in Wonderland. We therefore meet characters from the universe created by Lewis Carroll, but also other tales and novels like Jafar, Mr. Darcy of Pride and Prejudice but also Robin Hood!

In this series, we therefore follow Alice, interned in a London psychiatric asylum. She will only come out, to return to Wonderland to fight the Red Queen and Jafar. Just that !

And guess what, although the adult Alice character is played by Sophie Lowe, the child Alice character is played by then 9-year-old Millie Bobby Brown! Crazy, no!

And frankly, with her blue dress and her headband, the young actress is just adorable! We, in any case, we are fans!



