Millie fascinates with her Florence by Mills collection!

On the Instagram account of Florence by Mills, Millie Bobby Brown shared a video where she amazed her fans with her new products!

This Saturday, January 2, Millie Bobby Brown unveiled a new video on the Instagram account of Florence By Mills. The beauty has been promoting her brand new products for early 2021. And the least we can say is that she caused a sensation.

Indeed, Millie Bobby Brown posed with pink silk pajamas, in a very girly decor on her bed. She also pretended to test her new lip product. But that’s not all.

Moments later, Millie Bobby Brown also appeared with curlers in her hair. This time again, she tested her new lip balm from her brand.

In the caption of her Instagram video, the young woman also confided to her fans: “From 2021 with new exciting products to share with you all … here is the mask for the lips hit snooze”.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN: HER FANS ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO ORDERING HER PRODUCTS

Millie Bobby Brown also added, “And the hit reset hydrating mask beads. Available January 5th on Ulta beauty, ulta.com and florencebymills.com! “. One thing is certain, his fans are really looking forward to this release.

It must be said that for some time now, the actress of Stranger Things has been a real hit with her brand. His fans are raving about his new products. Followed by more than 2 million people on the account of Florence by Mills, the beautiful is a hit.

With her new Instagram video, the actress has collected more than 359,000 views in just a few hours from her fans. In the comments, the latter did not hesitate to compliment her. But that’s not all.

Others also explained that they were eager to acquire the new products. On the other hand, it will be necessary to wait two days before being able to order them. A little more patience before discovering what the young woman will reserve for the future. Case to follow!



