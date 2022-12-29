Millie Bobby Brown, the biggest superstar of Generation Z, became a household name after she starred in the Netflix sci-fi television series “Very Strange Things”. The Hollywood fashion icon started her career as a producer with Enola Holmes, and also took a niche in the business world with her cosmetics brand Florence by Mills. Recently, Brown hit the headlines not because of her career, but because of her burgeoning romance with Jake Bongiovi.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

The romance between the best friends began in July 2021. Meanwhile, they made their first official appearance as a couple on the BAFTA red carpet in March 2022. juicy photos on instagram. The actress again shared romantic pictures with her chosen one from vacation.

Millie Bobby Brown goes swimming with Jake Bongiovi

On Thursday, Millie Bobby Brown took social media by storm, posting photos with Bongiovi in which they looked happier than ever. In one of the pictures, the couple was swimming, and in the other they were posing in a boat with wide smiles. In addition to the photos, the fans’ attention was attracted by the signature. The actress used Dory’s famous dialogue from Finding Nemo: “Just keep swimming.”

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Since Millie Bobby Brown looked like Dory in her recent photos, fans were reminded of her connection to Disney. In October, Brown made headlines by visiting Disney World with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Moreover, the 18-year-old actress made her debut only in Disney. She portrayed the character of Alice on screen in “Once upon a Time in Wonderland”.

A Look at Brown and Bongiovi’s New Year’s Plans

There are only a couple of days left until the New Year, and Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have already made plans. The power couple takes each other pretty seriously. They decided to split their vacation time equally between their host families to avoid any clashes.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör @jakebongiovi’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Various close sources have suggested that Brown is very happy with her current relationship. Previously, the actress was associated with singer Jacob Sartorius and Joseph Robinson.

Are you sending a dazzling pair of Brown and Jake Bongiovi? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.