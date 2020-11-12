Millie Bobby Brown will star in another Netflix movie!

Millie Bobby Brown to Produce and Star in Brand New Netflix Movie! But what can it be? We tell you everything!

Millie Bobby Brown will star and produce a new Netflix movie. But what kind of movie can it be?

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the hottest stars of her generation. Indeed, at just 16 years old, the young woman is the main character of a successful series, and has appeared in many big productions. Just that !

Millie Bobby Brown was revealed in 2016 with her role as Eleven in Stranger Things. His performance in the series, which has received wide critical acclaim, has earned him international recognition.

So, thanks to Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown got roles in big productions. She notably played in Godzilla II: King of the Monsters, and will soon be in the cast of Godzilla vs Kong! Too cool, right?

But the young woman does not forget that it was Netflix that made her famous. So, alongside Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown continues to star in platform productions such as Enola Holmes.

And guess what: the young actress will soon star in another Netflix production, which she will partly produce. Awesome, isn’t it?

We tell you more!

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN WILL START IN A NETFLIX MOVIE SHE PRODUCES!

Nothing seems to be able to stop Millie Bobby Brown. Indeed, after having co-produced her first Netflix film, Enola Holmes, in which she played the lead role; the young woman seems already ready to put the cover back.

Indeed, the singer Eleven has signed on to star and produce a new fantasy film from Netflix, titled Damsel. Awesome, isn’t it?

According to Deadline Hollywood, in this film, Millie will play Princess Elodie, who thinks of going to marry Prince Henry, but will ultimately realize that she is being sent as a sacrifice to a dragon. Crazy, right?

Besides this project, M.B. Brown will also star and produce the upcoming Netflix film, The Girls I’ve Been. Based on a novel by Tess Sharpe, this thriller will follow the incredible journey of a con artist.

In short, the young actress seems to be everywhere at once!



