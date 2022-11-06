Millie Bobby Brown was “not the only eleven in the house” at her first basketball game.

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most sought—after actresses of this generation. From her debut in “Once upon a Time in America” to the main role in “Enola Holmes”, the British actress gave an unforgettable impression every time. However, none of them compare to her breakthrough role as a telekinetic teen Eleven in the flagship Netflix show “Stranger Things.”

So much so that the digital name has become synonymous with the young actress. Aside from the barrage of jokes about Eleven on the internet, the number seems to follow the actress wherever she goes. In fact, Millie Bobby Brown couldn’t get rid of her screen name even at a basketball game.

Who shares the nickname “Eleven” with Millie Bobby Brown?

Last night, November 5, an important event happened in the life of Millie Bobby Brown. her first basketball game. The “Stranger Things” actress was sitting in the front row, right in the middle of the action, watching the exciting match between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Atlanta Hawks. Brown even had an impromptu interview with an NBA correspondent and a fan.

It was the interviewer who introduced the other “Eleven” present in the arena to the public. It turns out that it was Brown who was the second-ranked Eleven in that court.

“Not only are there Eleven in the house tonight, Trey Young, but we have Eleven of the ”Stranger Things,'” the enthusiastic host reported.

Trey Young is the point guard of the Atlantic Hawks NBA team, who wears the number 11 jersey. The star of the Godzilla vs. Kong game looked happy to be at the game in his hometown of Atlanta. She even happened to witness some awe-inspiring “windmill dunks” right in front of her eyes.

“It’s amazing. It’s my first basketball game, so I’m really excited to be here, especially in Atlanta,” Brown said.

When asked about “Enola Holmes 2,” which premiered on November 4, the young actress could barely contain her excitement.

“The reaction has been amazing so far. This is a really inspiring message about women, and I am very grateful for the amazing reaction,” Brown shared.

While this Eleven was at the peak of its new movie, the other one was only doing better. Trey Young scored 34 points and 10 assists in overtime as his Atlanta Hawks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-121.

Did you catch the game last night? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Meanwhile, you can also watch Enola Holmes 2, which is now streaming on Netflix.