Millie Bobby Brown Wants To “More Enolas” For Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown has proven her acting skills over and over again. Sure, “Stranger Things” was her breakthrough role, but she was also incredible as a teenage detective in “Enola Holmes.” Despite the fact that Brown was surrounded by famous actors such as Helena Bonham Carter, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin, she kept to herself.

There are only a few weeks left for the sequel to grace our screens on November 4, 2022, and Millie shares her aspirations for the future. Let’s see what she has to say about the movie franchise, as well as her plans for the “Stranger Things” universe.

Millie Bobby Brown on the films of Enola Holmes and “Stranger Things”

In an exclusive interview with Total Film, Millie Bobby Brown spoke frankly about her most famous roles. “Stranger Things” has been a hit since its release. Since the plane rises to a completely different altitude in season 4, it’s no surprise that the fantasy series is Netflix’s flagship show. Fans around the world are waiting for the fifth and final season with bated breath.

Having said that, perhaps this isn’t the end of the compulsively beautiful world of the sci-fi series. There has been talk of spin-offs for a long time. Even the Duffer brothers teased us that the world could go beyond the current narrative. When asked if she would be a part of these spin-offs, Brown replied not too interested.

“Stranger Things — we’ve seen it, we like it, we have big hearts,” the British actress exclaimed. Since she was “so focused on Enola,” it seems she was only thinking about that.

“But let’s make more Enolas. Let’s put it on Netflix,” said a young but brilliant performer.

Was it a hint of continuation or wishful thinking? Time will show. However, she didn’t leave her character from “Stranger Things,” Eleven, hanging in the air. Even if it is not part of the spin-off,

“I would like another bald 10-year-old to get this opportunity. I would help her navigate,” the actress added.