Millie Bobby Brown has turned from a promising child actress into a full-fledged movie star today. Her talent and presence on the screen have made her one of the most sought-after performers among modern generations. Much of this fame and success is due to her breakthrough role in the flagship Netflix series “Stranger Things.” However, with all the love and appreciation she received for her role as a teenage telekinetic, there was also a flurry of jokes about Eleven.

Millie Bobby Brown expressed her annoyance and fatigue over and over again with endless puns and witticisms that came her way. Recently, she even stated that she would like to choose a completely different number instead of eleven. Can you guess her preference and the reason for it?

Why does Millie Bobby Brown want to be associated with another number?

Since the first season of “stranger things” Millie Bobby Brown can not get rid of the label “Eleven”. While she loves her on-screen personality and storyline, the repetitive jokes and taunts are outdated and tiring. About a day ago, on November 10, Brown passed a Vanity Fair branded lie detector test. During the test, she even explicitly expressed a wish “every day” that people would stop joking about Eleven.

When asked if she wanted to be associated with another number instead, actress Enola Holmes had her answer blocked and uploaded. —Eight,” she said quickly. When the examiner asked her to clarify her answer, she said:

“This is my favorite player on the football team, Steven Gerrard.”

For those who don’t know, Steven Gerrard is a former European football (soccer) player, best known as the central midfielder of the famous Liverpool football club. He was even the captain of the club and the England national team. Today he is still connected with the game as a manager, and his last team was Aston Villa.

If you had a choice, which number would you like to be associated with and why? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, you can watch Enola Holmes 2 broadcast on Netflix.