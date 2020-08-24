Millie Bobby Brown unveils new Enola Holmes teaser!

This Monday, August 24, 2020, Millie Bobby Brown posted a video to tease the trailer for the film “Enola Holmes”! A film in which the actress is starring and which will be released on September 23, 2020 on Netflix!

So, internet users loved this video which made their mouths water! Indeed, the publication in question has accumulated more than 2 million views in just two hours!

Proof that Millie Bobby Brown fans can’t wait to discover her in a new project!

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN: INTERNET USERS CANNOT DISCOVER HER IN “ELENA HOLMES”

Like every one of Millie Bobby Brown’s posts, Internet users have reacted en masse to her latest post … Especially since this is a post about her upcoming film, “Enola Holmes”!

MCE TV therefore invites you to read some comments from Internet users… One thing is certain, they are all more adorable and enthusiastic than the others!

“Can’t wait to see this movie, it looks so good! “” Too cute Millie Bobby Brow, I feel like I can only love this movie! Can’t wait to see the trailer! »« You are so young and you already play the comedy too well, well done you are a real icon! ”

Can we read on the social network of the pretty Millie! See you tomorrow at 1:30 pm to see the trailer for the film “Elena Holmes”! In the meantime, we let you discover the images below to wait!



