Millie Bobby Brown: the actress has lots of plans for 2021!

Mark your calendars! Actress Millie Bobby Brown is coming back to our screens soon, so we have lots of new projects ready for 2021!

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the recent heroines who are so skilled and committed to her job that we often forget that she is barely old enough to drive. Since her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, the young woman has come a long way.

In fact, Millie Bobby Brown doesn’t have to prove herself anymore! Coming unanimously on our screens, her acting skills exceed her age …

And she’s not going to stop there. Indeed, with each new role she has shown that she can adapt to just about anything thrown at her and finds a way to be the most amazing thing on screen.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN’S UPCOMING PROJECTS IN 2021: FROM STRANGER THINGS SEASON 4 TO GODZILLA VS KONG

For 2021, Millie Bobby Brown has many surprises in store for us! In the program ? 4 very promising films!

To start the year off right, Millie will continue to work with Netflix! Indeed, she is teaming up with the upcoming film adaptation of Tess Sharpe’s novel The Girls That I Have Been.

But that’s not all ! This isn’t the only book adaptation she will be making … She will also appear in an upcoming film based on Ali Benjamin’s novel The Thing About Jellyfish.

Millie Bobby Brown is also set to star in the upcoming fiction thriller Damsel. Coming this year to Netflix, she will obviously be headlining.

And the next time we all see Millie Bobby Brown in another movie, it’s going to be Godzilla vs. Kong, which is slated for release on May 21, 2021. Although there isn’t a lot of information regarding her role or where she will be in the fight between King Kong and Godzilla, it should be great if this looks like her first look.

Not to mention the 4th season of Stranger Things that we are all looking forward to! To be continued !



