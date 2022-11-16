Millie Bobby Brown tells the real story of the match girls she lived with in “Enola Holmes 2”

We recently saw Millie Bobby Brown as a reckless teenage sister in the second film adaptation of Nancy Springer’s novels. As viewers, we had to experience the Victorian world from the point of view of the characters. This is mainly about Enola Holmes, who went to London to find her stubborn mom in the 2020 film. However, this time she returned as an ambitious detective investigating the disappearance of Sarah Chapman.

For many, the film was a great combination of history and fiction, wonderfully presented by the characters. While others searched the Internet for information about this feminist event that happened back in the 1800s to give fans a clear idea of the movie “Stranger Things,” the star recently told the real story of the Match girls she lived with in “Enola Holmes 2.”

Millie Bobby Brown tells the real story of match factory workers.

In a recent video posted by Still Watching Netflix on social media, Millie Bobby Brown invites fans to learn more about the Matchgirls strike. The video describes this strike as “one of the most important events in the history of labor organization.”

The real story began in a poor and unsanitary industrial area of London, where many women worked at Bryant and May. In this matchmaking company, women and girls worked grueling 14-hour shifts to earn five shillings a week. Even this meager salary was further reduced by “fines” if someone used the restroom or came untidy. Working conditions were poor, and workers had to work with dangerous machines.

In addition, the video revealed that many women lost their fingers while working with a match cutter. The image of phosphorus is also true, as women actually died from bone cancer caused by this chemical. In addition, the living conditions were harsh, similar to what the audience saw in the film, since these women were not given any importance.

However, all these atrocities came to an end after the girl was fired from the factory. In the end, about 1,400 working women gathered their strength to speak out against this inhumanity. They stopped working for a company that used them as small items for selfish purposes. Therefore, the strike against ill-treatment began when workers were marching to parliament. This attracted national attention, and many famous writers, such as Charles Dickens, wrote about the vices of matchmaking.

With the support of Annie Besant, a social and political activist, the girls with matches formed trade unions. In the end, their demand for better working conditions, higher wages and the abolition of fines was accepted. Moreover, this single spark of protest prompted many other workers in the country to stand up for their rights.

What do you think about portraying a life-changing story? Did you enjoy playing Millie Bobby Brown as a determined young detective in the movie “Enola Holmes 2”? Tell us your opinion in the comments!