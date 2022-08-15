Millie Bobby Brown studies Social Services at Purdue University in Indiana: “Young girls deserve an education”

A blow to the books. Millie Bobby Brown enrolled at Purdue University, where she remotely studies social services while continuing to act.

The 18-year-old star of the TV series “Very Strange Things” spoke about her college program in the September 2022 issue of Allure magazine, explaining that she wanted to “learn about the system and how to help young people” as part of her college program. According to Purdue’s website, students studying social services “worry about today’s people and families and want to help them find solutions in difficult circumstances.”

Brown and other students in the field are “prepared for a variety of careers in community programs, home-based programs, health-related social services, and mental health organizations” and will gain “basic knowledge in human development and family studies.” skills of working with people in service agencies and skills of evaluating programs.”

Star Enola Holmes’ college education coincides with her desire to use her platform to become a role model for other young people. “Of course, people can look at it as pressure or fear, but I think that’s the most exciting part of my job,” Brown said. “All the people are looking at me: “What are you going to say, Millie?” I’m going to say, “Young girls deserve an education. Young people everywhere deserve equal rights. [You] deserve to love the people you want to love. Be who you want to be and fulfill the dreams you want to fulfill.” This is my message.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Netflix personality spoke about the “unhealthy situation” with TikTok star Hunter Ekimovich in her performance in season 4 of “Very Strange Things.” “I felt very vulnerable,” she admitted. “Besides, no one on set knew I was going through this. So it was nice to be able to sort it out myself and no one else knew. Then it was harder when the whole world knew.”

In July 2021, 22-year-old Ekimovich said live on Instagram that he started dating a native of England when she was still a minor. “I was deceived. In any case, I was used to my advantage,” he said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. “She used her powers on me and I was manipulated.”

He continued, “You guys don’t know anything. And I will never apologize. I hope you know that. …You guys don’t know anything at all.” Ekimovich also made explicit statements about a sexual relationship with Brown, although later that day he apologized for his comments via TikTok, admitting that he was “not proud” of how he handled the situation.

Brown revealed that she felt “publicly humiliated” by the personality’s comments on social media, telling Allure: “I felt so out of control and powerless. Leaving and knowing that I was worth everything, and this person didn’t take anything away from me, I felt very inspiring. It felt like my life had finally turned a page, and that I had actually finished a chapter that seemed like a hell of a long one.” (The Emmy nominee is currently dating Jake Bongiovi, and the pair were already together when the comments went viral.)

Although she was embarrassed by the experience, the Florence By Mills founder hopes her fans can learn from what she went through. “Ultimately, all I wanted to do in my career was to help young girls and young people know that I’m going through this too,” Brown said. “I am not the ideal person who sells skin care products and in “Very Strange Cases”. I absolutely made the wrong decisions.”