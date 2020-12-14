Millie Bobby Brown soon in a Stranger Things spin-off?

Could Millie Bobby Brown be back in a Stranger Things series spinoff in the coming months? We are not done seeing Millie Bobby Brown on the screens. Indeed, according to the media Micky, it could be that the character of Eleven has the right to a spin-off. Just her.

Exclusive information provided by Daniel Richtman. Indeed, an episode of Stranger Things called The Lost Sister has already served as pilot.

According to the journalist specializing in American series, there is a good chance that a series around the character of Eleven will emerge.

However, the Netflix platform has not given any clue regarding any spin-offs. After four seasons of the Stranger Things series, the producers are therefore thinking about going further …

As a reminder, the shooting of season 4, stopped because of the Covid-19 crisis, resumed in October in Georgia. The actors are shooting additional scenes in New Mexico until the holidays.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN, STRANGER THINGS SPIN-OFF HERO?

According to information provided by Netflix, the cast has already filmed several episodes of season 4, before the pandemic. The show’s creators saw the filming cancellations as a blessing.

“The Covid-19 positively impacted the shootings. For the first time, we had time to write the entire season 4 before filming it. And we even changed the plot. I assure you. The quality of the scripts is therefore really exceptional !!! “Said Shawn Levy, the producer of the series.

Season 4 has nine episodes, and some spoilers have burst onto the web. According to reports, it could be that the characters from the series are making a comeback at Starcourt Mall! Just that.

So, will Stranger Things season 4 be the last? ” Maybe. But there’s a good chance another season will come. But we haven’t decided anything, ”the producer told US media. The question of a spin-off is therefore strongly considered …



