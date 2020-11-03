Millie Bobby Brown sometimes conflicts with her co-stars

Honestly, Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that there is sometimes some tension within the cast of her Stranger Things series.

We know that Millie Bobby Brown, who is one of the highest paid teenagers in Hollywood, already has a successful career to her credit. It was notably her role in Stranger Things that allowed him to gain a prominent place in the industry. In parallel, the actress also created sincere friendships with her playing partners Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp or Sadie Sink. But sometimes, the mood is not always good on set. Like all young people their age, the stars of the show argue and are not afraid to admit it. Asked about this during the 2018 PaleyFest, the interpreter of Eleven had honestly spoken about the tensions that sometimes reign between the main actors.

During this panel, Millie Bobby Brown confessed: “It’s like a romantic relationship in reality, because I feel like we went through a honeymoon phase. We were very nice to each other. the others at first. We didn’t want to do anything that hurt each other’s feelings. Now it’s so different. We’re really like siblings. We argue all the time. ” That the fans are reassured, the pretty brunette had specified that their disagreements were generally unimportant: “We are swinging ‘Why did you eat my chips?'” A relationship after all normal then. And for even more news, discover the actor who really does not leave Millie Bobby Brown indifferent.



