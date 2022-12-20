Millie Bobby Brown Shouted to The Coordinator of Intimate Relations: “Consent Is Mandatory”

Millie Bobby Brown was criticized by the intimate relations coordinator for her behavior on “Enola Holmes 2”.

Brown discussed a scene from the Netflix sequel on the streamer’s TikTok account, recalling the moment she kissed her co-star Louis Partridge.

“Right at the rehearsal, I grabbed his face and kissed him, and he was like…,” Brown said in the video, and then mocked Partridge.

“It was so sweet to see her take on the lead role,” she said of her character Enola. “And it’s also very interesting to see how a girl takes the first step.”

Elsewhere in the video, Brown said she repeatedly beat Partridge for this scene.

“Because Louis is a good friend of mine, I just kept hitting him, I didn’t do tricks, I really hurt him,” she said. “At the end, he said, “Millie, can you just pretend to hit me?” I just hit him right in the stomach.”

Intimate relations coordinator Jessica Steinrock took to her TikTok page to criticize Brown’s behavior, saying that the actors should not “surprise” each other.

“Oh no, I love Millie Bobby Brown, but it’s not the cute story you’re thinking of,” Steinrock began. “I’m sure she and her stage partner have a good relationship and a lot of trust, but we should never surprise anyone during a fight or an intimate scene.

“In the end, it basically means she didn’t ask for consent to kiss him. And when your partner on stage reacts in surprise after you kissed him, it means that the communication did not happen as it should.”

She added: “Such little things can escalate over time, and frankly, she has more power in this situation than he does, because she is a really famous star. When we do racy scenes, we like to keep the lights on and have fun, but consent is mandatory.”

“For the record, I liked Enola Holmes 2, but next time we have to ask for consent.”

In a three – star review , Enola Holmes 2 NME wrote: “Moving forward well, even though he has crossed the two-hour mark, Enola Holmes 2 fits the pattern he broke two years ago, with a convoluted murder mystery worth solving. ”