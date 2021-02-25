Millie Bobby Brown: She’s been trouble in Godzilla V Kong

During an interview with CinemaBlend, the young and beautiful Millie Bobby Brown returned to her character in Godzilla Vs Kong.

Godzilla Vs Kong is coming to your screens very soon. It will therefore be an opportunity to find Millie Bobby Brown on screen.

Of course, viewers will surely be captivated by the battle between the two great creatures. However, they will not be the only important characters in the film. And one of them will be played by Millie Bobby Brown!

During an interview with CinemaBlend, Millie Bobby Brown explained that the new film will be set five years after the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

She also clarifies that during this time Madison has changed a lot as a result of her experience with the Titans. In the new movie, she will appear stronger and more independent.

“Five years have passed and Madison has grown up. It’s definitely a coming of age for her. Her story has certainly changed a lot in the way she deals with things, her attitude towards life. She will really try to follow in her mother’s footsteps and the wisdom, become stronger, more independent and figure out what to do. Five years have passed and it’s a tough nut to crack, ”said Millie Bobby Brown.

Millie Bobby Brown: her character turned badass in Godzilla Vs. Kong!

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN: WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE TWO STAR CREATURES?

Rumors have been going around since the announcement of the release of Godzilla Vs Kong. According to them, the two monsters will eventually put their animosity aside to fight another threat. Although this has not been confirmed.

We do know that Ghidorah “will haunt [the] film”. Indeed, the character played by Millie Bobby Brown and her friends will establish their base camp in her skeleton.

However, the director does not say more about the two creatures, stars of the film. “Normally, Legendary Pictures allows directors to approach Godzilla in their own way, and I could have changed that,” he explains. “I like how [Michael] Dougherty [director of King of the Monsters] did additions to Godzilla with the maple leaves on his back,” he continues.

Before adding, “I wanted mine to look like the one we used in the last few movies, just like I wanted Kong to look like the one on Skull Island so that when they fight we really feel like let them attack each other. “. This is something to intrigue!

One thing is certain, Godzilla Vs Kong promises to be heavy. We hope then that the young and beautiful Millie Bobby Brown enjoyed the shoot. To discover more, you will have to wait a little longer.

Indeed, the film will be released next month on the big screen (if at all possible) and on HBO Max. To be continued !