Millie Bobby Brown: she misses grandma “Nanny” so much!

Millie Bobby Brown is very attached to her family. The young woman posted a message on the web in which she mentions her “Nanny”.

Regularly, the star of the Stranger Things series talks about her dad, her mom as well as her siblings. She shows them off on her Instagram account and she doesn’t hesitate to send them messages.

The pretty brunette, who is only 16, still lives with her parents as well as her siblings. And they are vitally important to its success.

A few months ago, the pretty brunette took a picture of herself on a family outing. “Family walk. I love them and appreciate them all so much, they are so precious, ”she wrote.

And once is not usual for Millie Bobby Brown. During an Ask organized via her Instagram account, the young woman mentioned her Nanny.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN TALKS ABOUT HER GRANNY, WHO MISSES HER SO MUCH

Yesterday, a fan asked Millie Bobby Brown what was the best memory the actress shared with her granny. The young woman was quick to respond to this.

“I would say, anything to do with my Nanny. She made me smile and laugh all the time, ”she wrote on her Instagram account. A message that speaks volumes …

On November 11, the pretty brunette lost her grandmother to Alzheimer’s disease. After a fight of several years, Millie Bobby Brown’s Nanny is gone.

The young woman therefore wanted to pay tribute to him on social networks. “There is no word that makes sense yet. No feelings that emerge, “the 16-year-old actress wrote, captioning a black-and-white video of her kissing her grandmother.

“The loss is such a complex thing and so there are nights when I can’t stop crying, and then I laugh at all the memories and try to figure out what happened. So I hope you watch over me and protect me like you did when I was little, “she concluded. Many of his fans sent him messages of support.