Millie Bobby Brown shares her Parisian look!

Passionate about fashion, Millie Bobby Brown has been tempted by a very Parisian look and dares to post it on Instagram.

In the story of her Instagram account, Millie Bobby Brown displayed a Parisian look to say the least. With a pink skirt and a beret, the actress is causing a stir.

Millie Bobby Brown is only 16 years old. Yet the teenager is not her age. Besides, no one could dispute it.

Indeed, the star of the science fiction series Stranger Things has a little secret: fashion. Passionate about clothes, the pretty brunette knows how to look older.

So, how to show off. So, it’s very simple. Singer Miley Cyrus’s petite-protege does not impose any style barriers.

Thus, Millie Bobby Brown wears whatever he wants. The look of the others ? She doesn’t care! The interested party dares all possible and unimaginable looks.

And this, even those who are not of his age. Or those who do not represent it. In fact, the interpreter of Enola Holmes, the famous detective’s sister, has just proved it to us.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN DARE ANYTHING

In the story of her Instagram account, shared this Sunday, December 20, the one we nickname Mills has opted for a 100% Parisian look.

In short, the actress is revealed in a very chic outfit. With a white top, rather indented, Millie Bobby Brown adopted a candy pink skirt.

And to add some pep to the outfit, she tried on a pale pink beret. Be careful, not just any! This accessory has a huge bow tie on the side.

In any case, this very pink and Parisian look fits perfectly to Millie Bobby Brown’s skin. Even if the young woman does not seem to be really aware of it.

On the same story, the person confessed that she had never dared to share this photo before. Doesn’t she think she is pretty?



