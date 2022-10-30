Millie Bobby Brown shared the charming reaction of boyfriend Jake Bongiovi backstage when she dressed up for the premiere of “Enola Holmes 2”

It seems only yesterday we saw how barely 16-year-old Millie Bobby Brown debuted on the big screen with Enola Holmes. It’s been two years since a bizarre Netflix movie graced our screens and introduced us to Holmes’ lesser-known brother Enola. Now we have an amazing young actress walking the red carpet for the release of the sequel to the film.

They talk and write a lot about the incredible transformation of the actress of the TV series “Very strange things”. Nevertheless, her recent stunning outfit at the premiere of “Enola Holmes 2” made the world tremble before her. But nothing compares to the reaction of her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

Jake Bongiovi smitten with Millie Bobby Brown in her premiere outfit

On October 27, the world premiere of the film “Enola Holmes 2” took place in New York. With all the stars dazzling the red carpet, Millie Bobby Brown looked like a million dollars. So much so that her beau Jake could barely take his eyes off her. A day later, Brown took to her Instagram and posted a couple of photos with her partner. In one of them we see Bongiovi completely amazed by a magnificent star. Millie even signed it:

“A few minutes after he first saw my dress.”

Wearing a pale pink Louis Vuitton floor-length dress, she was the epitome of elegance. The neckline of the dress with ties at the neck perfectly complemented the black and silver cut flowers that formed a choker necklace. The same cutouts attached to her dress also created a beautiful contrast against the pink-pink background. Following a minimal path with accessories, the young actress wore only a pair of diamond earrings.

All this, as well as a sweet smile from ear to ear completed her charming image. The “Godzilla vs Kong” star uploaded another photo taken behind them. She walked hand in hand with Jake Bongiovi from backstage to the main event. He even had an adorable message that said:

“Always there to hold my hand. Grateful to be yours every day.”

Although these two stories were temporary, the actress even posted a few photos on her network. Under the title “Man!” It was a series of photos in which the couple held hands and posed. In one picture, they looked lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Did you like the photos posted by Millie Bobby Brown? Let us know in the comments. Enola Holmes 2 will be streaming on Netflix on November 4th. In the meantime, you can watch the first part on the streaming platform to refresh your memory of the story.