Millie Bobby Brown reveals the secrets of her minimal makeup

The most sought-after actress in the entire industry, Millie Bobby Brown, has been working hard for more than a decade to achieve everything she has today. She is known for her breakthrough role. The eleventh in the leading Netflix series “Stranger Things” MBB achieved a lot at the tender age of eighteen. Perhaps calling her just talented would be an understatement, given that she also has her own company Florence by Mills. Despite the fact that she works in the cosmetics industry, the actress does not prefer to wear it too much.

Despite the busy schedule, the young entrepreneur successfully found a balance between work and personal life and set priorities. Among other things, Brown prefers to apply a minimum of makeup and does not hesitate to show off his bare skin. In a recent interview, she shared her daily routine.

Millie Bobby Brown prefers to apply minimal makeup as part of her daily routine.

Apparently, in a conversation about inner beauty and outer radiance with Marie Claire, the graduate of the Enola Holmes character spoke daily about her makeup preferences. The 18-year-old actress prefers to start her day with minimal makeup. She further stated that she likes a “radiant, fresh look—very minimalistic.” Brown also said, “You don’t have to cover your whole face. You are beautiful just the way you are.”

Although Millie Bobby Brown, the owner of a thriving cosmetics line, did not feel

comfortable in her skin before. However, her company’s beauty products have apparently given the icon of youth the opportunity to carry their flaws. Florence by Mills gave her the tools, after which Millie doesn’t mind leaving one or two pimples as they are.

It is noteworthy that her daily makeup includes applying cream blush and an “unearthly” bronzer, which she applies to her cheeks. Then she applied wax mascara, a little concealer and a color correction powder offered by her brand to her eyes. These are her favorite makeup products, and Brown always carries them with her.

What do you think of Brown’s minimal makeup strategy? Does it inspire you? Also, what is your daily skin care? Let us know in the comments section below.