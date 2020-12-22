Millie Bobby Brown revealed a photo of her little dog!

On her Instagram account, Millie Bobby Brown shared an adorable photo of her dog. She has melted her subscribers on the Web!

A year ago, a new baby added to Millie Bobby Brown’s family. This is an adorable dog named Winnie The Pooh who is her greatest happiness. In December, she celebrated her birthday.

This Monday, December 21, Millie Bobby Brown posted a new photo on her Instagram account. And the least that can be said is that it did not fail to cause a sensation. The beauty marked the occasion for this anniversary.

Indeed, Millie Bobby Brown showed off the adorable costume she made her dog wear. Winnie appeared with a cute princess tutu skirt and a crown. She also has for a bib with “Happy Birthday Girl” written on it.

Truly adorable attention that melted more than one. Since her pet came into her life, she doesn’t hesitate to share videos and photos on social media.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN CRACKS HER FANS WITH HER COSTUME FOR WINNIE

Thanks to Millie Bobby Brown, fans were able to see her evolution over the months. In the caption of her Instagram photo, Millie Bobby Brown also wrote: “Happy 1st birthday winnie the pooh. lucky to be your dog mum. “.

To be translated as “Happy 1st birthday Winnie the Pooh. I am lucky to be your mother dog. ” With her snap, the Strange Things actress garnered more than 1.5 million likes in just a few hours from her fans.

In the comments, the latter did not hesitate to compliment her adorable dog. But that’s not all. Several also wished Winnie a happy birthday.

Some have also validated 100% her princess costume on the social network. The actress’s dog caused a sensation with her pretty disguise. It was unanimous!



