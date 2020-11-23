Millie Bobby Brown revealed 3 essential elements of beauty

In her Instagram feed, Millie Bobby Brown reveals her make-up routine to her followers. She shows them her beauty essentials.

She is only 16 years old. However, Millie Bobby Brown does not hesitate to apply makeup. It’s quite the opposite: the teenager loves make-up. And as proof, the British actress has released her own brand, Florence By Mills.

Indeed, the one who can boast of having a career as long as the arm so young has worked hard for this brand. Thus, Millie Bobby Brown offers a whole bunch of diverse and varied beauty products.

And the least we can say is that Florence By Mills is a hit. Especially with young audiences. The reason ? The beauty products have been adapted for Generation X. All of them are very light on the skin, but can still brighten a face.

So since the launch of her brand, Millie Bobby Brown has only been wearing makeup with her own products. After all, she has a lot to be proud of in her work. Moreover, the young woman takes the opportunity to reveal what her essentials are to her subscribers.

“My favorite essentials to prepare under the eyes, lips and lashes the perfect moment of wink and glow”, read the caption of her post. In fact, the one who rubbed shoulders with Henry Cavill in the film Enola Holmes adds the shops where you can find FMB.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IS MORE THAN PROUD

So, all Florence By Mils beauty products are available on the official website, florencebymills.com. But also at Ultra Beauty, Douglas Cosmetics and in all Nocibe in France. If you didn’t know what to give to those around you for Christmas …

In any case, Millie Bobby Brown could not experience greater success with her brand, so important is it already. We must believe that the pretty brunette has succeeded. Between beautiful packaging and quality products, its subscribers love it!



