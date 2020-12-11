Millie Bobby Brown returns to her childhood for promotion!

Young Millie Bobby Brown knows how to promote her cosmetics brand, Florence by Mills, with great videos of herself …

Millie Bobby Brown is super excited to be advertising Florence by Mills as Christmas approaches! She appears sublime in the video.

Full box for the young actress this year! Indeed, she caused a sensation in Enola Holmes!

The film even managed to make it one of the most viewed Netflix films of the year… Well done!

And you might as well tell you that Millie Bobby Brown loved playing Sherlock’s sister! Indeed, she had her side the very famous Henry Cavill! Wow!

However, the beauty doesn’t stop at the acting! For over a year, she has been developing her cosmetics brand …

If several stars have done the same, Millie Bobby Brown has managed to differentiate herself… Indeed, with Florence by Mills, she makes a great promise to young users!

Yes, the actress created this brand for young skin!

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN LOOKS SUBLIME FOR FLORENCE BY MILLS!

On Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown loves to promote her brand… At the same time, Florence by Mills is her first project…

And everything that the beauty touches turns to gold… Indeed, the brand works wonderfully!

Between low prices and good quality, Millie Bobby Brown has succeeded! Her fans and many others are fans of Florence by Mills!

Either way, the actress is not resting on her laurels! Indeed, she always promotes her brand thoroughly and renews it! A real business woman, this Millie!

So, as Christmas approaches, the young woman made a little promo video in which she appears too hot! The latter chose an outfit in the colors of Florence by Mills!



