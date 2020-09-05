Millie Bobby Brown presents her new favorite cosmetic!

Millie Bobby Brown is on all fronts. The young woman is also delighted to be back on film sets to film the sequel to Stranger Things and unveil her makeup line.

Famous actress, but also ambassador of her own brand of cosmetics … At 16, the pretty brunette has enjoyed success. And it’s far from stopping.

Indeed, the teenager is an accomplished businesswoman. For several years, Millie Bobby Brown has multiplied partnerships. With the biggest labels.

A few months ago, the starlet was making a splash by teaming up with shoe brand, Converse. And this is far from the Spanish actress’s only collaboration.

Not long ago, her fans were able to discover the collection she launched entitled: Millie By You. And since one good news hides another, the young woman recently unveiled her new make-up range.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN UNVEILS HER NEW FAVORITE COSMETIC ON INSTAGRAM

It’s been several months since the Stranger Things actress revealed her cosmetic brand. Entitled Florence by Mills, it has chosen several ambassadors. To represent his brand.

In an interview with WWD magazine, Millie Bobby Brown therefore explains that she wanted to pay tribute to her great-grandmother through this line of cosmetics in her name, Florence.

She said, “I think a brand that stands for uniqueness, courage and authenticity should get its name from someone with all of these qualities,” she explains. Vegan Free and Cruelty Free, its make-up range is therefore ethical and committed.

Yesterday, the young woman unveiled in her Story her essential back to school. It is therefore a peel-off mask to apply and remove for a glossy effect. Pink in color, of course.

Girly to her fingertips, the actress proves that you can be young and already have makeup worthy of the greatest. Well done Millis Bobby Brown!



