Millie Bobby Brown pays homage to a song by Jay-Z!

Millie Bobby Brown has always loved to sing. The actress recently paid a vibrant tribute to Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z!

Recently, the young woman therefore seized her Instagram account to record yet another video. It covers the iconic song Deja-Vu from singer Beyoncé, and her husband, Jay-Z.

So four days ago, the actress posted a funny video at two in the morning. We see Millie Bobby Brown mimicking the entire song of the pop singer.

“It’s two in the morning, and yes I know, I’ve sung Jay-Z before, but I’m still training. In the video, there is a glue gun and cotton balloons to represent the clouds. Peace be upon you, ”she wrote as a caption.

Millie Bobby Brown’s one-minute video has already been viewed by more than 3.8 million people. And rave reviews have spilled over into Instagram.

Among the laudatory comments, we can read for example: “Who knows how to sing, dance, imitate Beyoncé AND Jay-Z and reproduce such a setting apart from Millie?” She is above everything “,” but what a service, you could do X-Factor “,” you are so good in several areas “. Millie Bobby Brown was therefore unanimous.

A few hours ago, the actress hosted a Q&A with her fans. A person then asked him what was her favorite song.

To this, the young woman responded without hesitation Don’t Stop Believin ’, from the Glee series. The actress said it was the song that put her in a good mood. And we understand it.

She added that she loved listening to this song before she went to work, and it’s understandable. In an interview with The Sun, the young woman revealed that she would love to have the lead role in a musical.

Millie Bobby Brown would therefore see herself embodying Amy Winehouse in the cinema. Died in 2011 at the age of 27 following an overdose of alcohol and drugs, the singer has marked a whole generation.

“I would love to play Amy Winehouse. So I personally think she’s an icon of Rn’B and blues, and even a whole musical culture, ”she said. And that’s not all.

The young actress added this. “I love her music. Her story touched me. Its whole story. I would love to play it. Would you like to see Millie Bobby Brown in such a role?