Millie Bobby Brown once shared her love for Liverpool and its legendary former player

Football is not just a game, it’s emotions. Despite the fact that it originated in China and passed through England around the 12th century, the whole world praises this game whenever a checkered ball hits the goalpost. The major leagues bring a carnival mood, and patrons of different teams gather under one roof, discarding everything else to support their favorite players. One of such iconic clubs in the world of football is Liverpool, and one of such ardent fans of the club is the outstanding Netflix star Millie Bobby Brown.

Apparently, back in 2017, the star of “Very Strange Things” had a conversation with LiverPoolFC.com , in which the 18-year-old actress made it clear to the world that she is a big fan of the club, specifically mentioning the name of the former captain. teams, Steven Gerrard. The legend of Liverpool Football Club apparently played a huge role in arousing Enola Holmes’ interest in the most valuable game in the world. But do you know who introduced her to the world of football? Her family!

Millie Bobby Brown on her love for Liverpool

In an interview, 13-year-old Brown shared how her family influenced her desire to watch football. Notably, she told an interviewer that her “family has been a supporter and a big fan” of the club since Brown was very young. The youth icon also mentioned that her brother played a huge role in this. “When he started telling me about Steven Gerrard when he was playing, I fell in love with him!” Millie told the interviewer that “it was an important moment in my life.”

The former Liverpool legend has played 710 matches for the football club and helped it win many trophies, such as the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup. Not only Millie Bobby Brown, but also her colleague Joseph Quinn has his share of wonderful memories of Liverpool. As a young man, he spent his days watching the Western Derby, and still did it whenever he got the chance.

Such clubs certainly occupy a different place in our hearts, and, like these celebrities, we will continue to wholeheartedly support football.

