Millie Bobby Brown never starred in Stranger Things!

Before joining the hit series ‘Stranger Things’, Millie Bobby Brown was on the verge of giving up acting! Millie Bobby Brown might never have made a name for herself in the hugely popular Stranger Things series… The young girl has long considered giving up acting!

At the height of her 16 years, Millie Bobby Brown is already enjoying incredible success. It’s simple, everyone loves it!

It must be said that the very famous British actress has a lot of talent. It thus connects projects, but above all, very big successes.

Notably famous for her role in the hugely successful Stranger Things series, she quickly got everyone’s agreement.

But this crazy ascent could never have seen the light of day… Yes, you did hear!

Indeed, Millie Bobby Brown had long considered giving up acting before joining the production cast.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN (STRANGER THINGS) DIDN’T WANT TO BE AN ACTRESS!

In a recent thread posted on Twitter, we learn that the young girl did not want to be an actress before joining the series.

“Millie Bobby Brown almost gave up acting before she got to Stranger Things.” The public could therefore never have known her!

But that’s not all, we also learn that the Duffer brothers used pictures of Charlize Theron in Mad Max to convince her to shave her head.

Millie Bobby’s father then let out a tear when he discovered his daughter with a shaved head. Still, he still feels it was the best decision she’s ever made.

These anecdotes are really crazy!



