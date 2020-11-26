Millie Bobby Brown makes this much money on the drama

The production of season 4 of Stranger Things seems to go smoothly for its soon premiere, but how much money does actress Millie Bobby Brown make from this new season?

In our previous note from the famous Stranger Things actress, Millie Bobby Brown, we revealed how she shared a post of her together with the show’s production to celebrate a special day.

But, with her publication, many fans of the show have been wondering how much money the actress earns for her participation in the Stranger Things series.

Like Millie Bobby Brown, she belongs to one of the most famous series on the world’s most popular streaming platform, Netflix. His income from her is huge, it was revealed in 2018 by the popular web magazine, Variety in 2018.

The estimated price earned by leading actors on the Strenger Things series, David Harbor and Millie Bobby Brown in 2018, was approximately $ 350,000 per episode.

Now, with the greater popularity that the Stranger Things series has acquired, by the Netflix platform, the figures could be much higher, hovering around $ 450,000 approximately, something exaggeratedly huge.



