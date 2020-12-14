Millie Bobby Brown makes the Christmas tree in pajamas!

Millie Bobby Brown just posted a new story on Instagram. The young woman makes her Christmas tree in pajamas!

Millie Bobby Brown just posted a new story on her Instagram account. The young woman is making her Christmas tree in pajamas and the least we can say is that she is adorable!

Thousand Bobby Brown was in turmoil a few days ago. And for good reason, the young woman had to face harassment by a fan. Indeed, she confided in tears on social media after this painful experience.

“I just went shopping with my mom for Christmas and a girl came up to me and asked if I was me… and I said, ‘Yes’. She said: ‘Can I take a video of you? I said no” .

Milly Bobby Brown then adds, “Why would anyone want to be filmed? I was paying and she walked past me and started filming me again and I said, ‘I’m human, what more can I ask of you?’ ”

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IN CHRISTMAS FASHION

“She said, ‘So I can’t take a video of a human being? I said, “No, not when I said no,” Millie Bobby Brown then adds.

“It upsets me when people push the boundaries and I just wish they were more respectful… I’m always trying to navigate it all and it’s always overwhelming. I’m going to take a photo with you, but when you push the boundaries, I have the right to say no. I’m making this video to say we need to show more respect for others. ”

Millie Bobby Brown then concluded. “I am absolutely fine now. But I was moved at the time because I felt uncomfortable. It is important to set your limits and speak up. I like You. Be nice to each other. ”

And today, Millie Bobby Brown just posted a much happier new story. Indeed, she is preparing her Christmas tree in pretty pajamas!



