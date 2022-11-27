Millie Bobby Brown Joins The Elite of Al Pacino, Meryl Streep and Emma Watson on The Non-Cult List For All The Wrong Reasons

Millie Bobby Brown has always been everyone’s favorite actress. It was no accident that she got into “Stranger Things” and gathered a huge fan base around the world. Her recent release, Enola Holmes 2, is on the way to making new albums, and is also responsible for the extra love Brown gets.

But have you ever thought that out of all the films and shows in which she starred, she might not be suitable for any role? Not only her, but also other megastars, such as Al Pacino, Meryl Streep and Emma Watson, are also accused of choosing roles that do not suit them.

Why are Millie Bobby Brown and actors much older “not so iconic”?

BuzzFeed recently shared a list in which the platform pointed out the worst movie roles played by 26 celebrities. We have chosen 4 main ones:

1. Al Pacino

The legendary star actor is known for having worked in cinema for one of the longest periods of time and starred in such cult films as “The Godfather” and “The Irish” in his career. He was noted for playing himself in Adam Sandler’s 2011 film Jack and Jill.

The user commented that he didn’t fit into the movie, and it almost seemed to him that it was too difficult for him to play himself and make it funny.

2. Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep has always been considered a star who is very reasonable in choosing films. Fans have always appreciated her for her strange comedies. But over time, she set the standard, and so she was called up for the role of Mary Fisher in “The Devil.”

It seems that the 21-time Oscar nominee and three-time winner can also make ugly mistakes.

3. Emma Watson

A living example of the statement “People can be so unpredictable” can be seen through the role for which Emma Watson was deemed unsuitable. It was for this role that she received the audience Award in the nomination “Favorite Actress of Dramatic cinema”. If you guessed Sam from “It’s Good to be Quiet”, then you are absolutely right.

Apparently, for some people, her American accent was too “shitty”.

4. Millie Bobby Brown

Although Millie Bobby Brown is still in the early stages of her career, she has already worked hard enough. In addition to appearing in “Very Strange Cases,” Brown is known for her Godzilla and Enola Holmes franchises. On the one hand, when she is highly praised for Enola Holmes, her fans think that the Godzilla films were a bad decision.

However, the fan said they didn’t like the movies the most because they were sloppy, but watching Brown on screen was a real treat.

Do you think that these actors were not suitable for these roles? Who do you think was not suitable for the role they played?