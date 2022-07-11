Millie Bobby Brown is wrong about deaths in “Very Strange Things”

ATTENTION: spoilers for season 4 of the TV series “Very strange things” are ahead!

Actress Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism that the Duffer brothers need to include many more deaths in the fifth season of “Very Strange Cases” misinterprets the series’ careful approach to the fates of its characters. The “Eleven” actress explained that there weren’t enough character deaths in season 4 of “Very Strange Cases,” suggesting that the stakes in their battle with the Underside aren’t high enough. However, given how important the deaths of several characters in “Very Strange Cases” have been so far, Brown’s criticism ignores the realism and the main purpose of the series’ supernatural battles.

Brown called the Duffer brothers “sensitive Sallies” for being too restrained in their willingness to kill characters in “Very Strange Cases.” Rather, the actress suggested that the latest season of “Very Strange Things” should take a page from the book “Game of Thrones”, which was known for killing the vast majority of its main characters. While the creators of “Very Strange Things” used to use certain aspects of “Game of Thrones” as inspiration, the Duffer brothers mostly referred to the popular fantasy series in terms of how the Netflix show expanded.

The “Very Strange Cases” approach to the death of characters has long been a source of controversy, especially regarding the falsification of death. While Will’s death, Brenner’s death, Hopper’s death, and now Max’s death have all been canceled, several recurring character deaths have been deemed permanent. As season 5 of “Very Strange Cases” wraps up the series, Brown’s criticism joins the widespread assumption that the Duffers need to raise the stakes by permanently killing off several main characters. However, this criticism is incorrect regarding how the death of the characters of “Very Strange Cases” has been treated so far, which really signaled high stakes in the battle against the Wrong Side. “Very Strange Cases” doesn’t require killing just to prove the catastrophic nature of Vecna’s anger.

So far, there have been enough deaths in “Very Strange Cases”

While “Very Strange Things” has not yet killed any of its main characters, the main deaths in the series were powerfully executed by the writers. Barb’s death in the first season of “Very Strange Cases” set the tone for the series in terms of the fact that the stakes are really high — if Barb can’t survive, Will can’t either. Not only did Barb’s death become an integral aspect of Nancy’s character arc, it also launched an online campaign to get justice for Barb after so many figures ignored her fate. Perhaps the first death in “Very Strange Things” that shocked viewers was the death of Bob Newby (Sean Estin) in the second season. to see how he became an action superhero after being doubted so much throughout his life.

In the third season of “Very Strange Cases”, Dr. Alexey had only about three episodes of character development before he was killed by a Russian killer, but his death proved once again that innocence and an attempt to fight for good will not make the character invincible. While Billy was the main antagonist in season 3 of Very Strange Cases, his sacrificial death proved a return to the person he could have been, which became an obsessive awareness for Max in season 4. deaths in the series with Dad / Doctor. Brenner was finally killed off before the new fan-favorite character Eddie Munson sacrificed himself in a heroic battle. Dad’s death was a significant turnaround for the character of Eleven, while Eddie’s death was a wake—up call for Hawkins’ teens and a danger—like Bob-of becoming a hero for a place that never loved him back.

Every major death in “Very Strange Cases” had a huge impact on the travels of the main characters, and none of them was played out simply because of the shock factor or a tick. Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism that only the death of the main characters of “Very Strange Cases” means that the stakes are high undermines the sacrifices and fateful journeys of those who died. If Max or Steve had died in season 4 of Very Strange Cases, Eddie’s mighty death would have been completely eclipsed. If any of the main characters of “Very Strange Cases” are killed, the consequences of the death of new or recurring characters will be reduced.

The Duffers are right; In “Very Strange Things,” you don’t have to kill for it

While death is by far the highest stakes in “Very Strange Cases,” the abundance of fatalities is not an effective narrative for the show. In “Very Strange Cases”, the main thing is not who dies, but how and why the character meets his end.